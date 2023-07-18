SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free concerts have been filling South Glens Falls Historical Park with music one by one every Saturday since July 1. This weekend’s concert has a special group of guests to honor.

This Saturday, July 22, the Just Looking Band comes to play at the historical park from 5 to 7 p.m. While they play, the Adirondack Veterans House will have a table set up on site to collect donations of money, food and goodwill. The Glens Falls-based veterans home supports veterans across a wide footprint, and is always looking for more help.

“When I heard the chamber needed a sponsor for the last available concert, I contacted a few friends to see if they’d like to share the cost,” said Dominic Tom of Moreau, one of the sponsors of this week’s concert. “Without hesitation, they all said, ‘How much do you want and who’s playing?’ Reviving these free concerts is a great idea by the (South Glens Falls) Chamber of Commerce. We’re ready to step in again next year.”

Tom sponsored this Saturday’s concert alongside neighbors Dave Byrne, Jesse Fish, Preston Jenkins and Patrick Killian. Any and all monetary or nonperishable food donations to the Adirondack Veterans House will be accepted.

The Just Looking Band will play a set of 1970s and ’80s classics. Upcoming concerts at the park include Rustic Spirit, Super Mega Ultra, Harmonic Duo, and Heard. All concerts are helped into reality by local sponsors, as well as the chamber of commerce.