SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Departments across the country are recruiting more women in law enforcement, hoping to change what’s still considered a male-dominated industry.

The Syracuse Police Department is one of these departments striving to make a change as they held a recruitment event for women on Thursday night.

“I think women bring a lot to the profession. They bring different perspectives, different views,” said Deputy Chief Julie Shulsky, Support Services Bureau, Syracuse Police Department.

A profession still dominated by men, but SPD is working to change that. The department is stepping up recruitment, hoping to add more women to the force.

“The national average right now is 12 percent for females in law enforcement in the different agencies throughout the nation, and right now we stand at 17.5 percent, which is higher than the national average but we’re always looking to increase our numbers,” said Shulsky.

Young women, like Macey Deordio of Syracuse are on-board.

“There’s not a lot of girls in the police office anymore. So I am trying to get that back up. I don’t know I just love trying to help people and being in law enforcement just sounds like a perfect job for me,” said Deordio.

A recent graduate of OCC, Deordio plans on studying criminal justice next fall.

While her friend, Zhane Holmes, also a recent graduate of OCC, says she is interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“A lot of people in general don’t really respect women in those kind of spots, combat roles to say, so I think just by getting in there and getting hard working women in there and doing a good job will help,” said Holmes.

Adding more women will also help combat a serious staffing shortage.

“The whole nation is experiencing a staffing crisis when it comes to law enforcement. So we need officers throughout the entire department right now,” said Shulsky.

It’s not just SPD having a difficult time recruiting. Right now, 60 officers could retire. Come next year, 70 more will be eligible, setting the department up for the potential loss of 130 officers.

“We want women to feel welcome to come and sign up for the exam and speak to other women that are doing this job currently and see that they are excelling in the career,” said Shulsky.

An industry that everyone should be involved in, not just men.

If you’re interested in taking the civil service exam, you must sign up by July 25th. The exam will be held on September 9. SPD plans on holding another recruiting event for women come this winter.

If you missed Thursday’s event and are interested in law enforcement, email “recruitment@syracusepolice.org.”