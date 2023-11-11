SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of Veterans Day, Spectrum will be donating $1500 to the American Legion Dunbar Post #1642 to support its building renovations.

The building is located at 119 Dell Street in Syracuse.

The donation was highlighted at the American Legion Veterans Day flag retirement ceremony, and it will help ensure that local veterans can enjoy the space for years to come.

“The Dunbar American Legion Post 1642 again appreciates the support from Charter Communications as their donation will be used to make improvements to our building in addition to supporting our veteran’s programs and events,” said Herb Dunmore Commander, Dunbar American Legion Post 1642.

“Spectrum is proud to lend support to organizations, like the American Legion Dunbar Post #1642, and is committed to supporting veterans in the communities it serves,” said Camille Joseph, Group Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work.”