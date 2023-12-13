SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hospitals across the country and right here at home have been trying to find ways to fight the nationwide nursing shortage.

One solution is having a virtual nursing model.

Trinity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s Health, has been introducing it in some of its hospitals around the country, and here in Central New York.

St. Joseph’s Hospital adopted what they call the Connected Care Model in September, becoming the first hospital in Onondaga County to introduce this type of program.

“They’re actually a team of three that continue to help us care for a group of patients together with a bedside nurse and a care partner,” said Yuri Pashchuk, the Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Pashchuk says it provides a safety net for new nurses and helps the hospital retain experienced staff.

“It’s giving them an opportunity to serve and do what they do very well, but providing them an option where they may not have been able to do the hours that they used to, the challenges that come with being on your feet all day,” said Pashchuk.

Karen Alsever has been an RN at St. Joe’s for about 14 years. She joined the virtual team in November.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I start out in the morning saying hi, hi team good morning team, let me know what I can do for you.”

Alsever starts her day with rounds, just not at the patient’s bedside. Throughout the day, she’s available to help patients with nearly anything they need.

“I always tell them [patients] I can do anything but

bring you a glass of water or a warm blanket.” Karen Alsever

The communication goes both ways. If patients need to reach a virtual nurse in the hub, they have a call button in their room.

“Our patients are telling us they love having somebody check in on them,” said Pashchuk.

Once the nurse logs on, they can use their camera to check a patient’s vitals, as well as help with medication and lab requests, discharge planning, and more.

What we are focusing on is how do you include technology and innovation in a way that changes our care delivery model so that we can continue to serve our community, continue to be the best hospital in the region but provide it in a way that supports the younger workforce. Yuri Pashchuk, Chief Nursing Officer

Pashchuk says the Connected Care Model is in three clinical spaces right now and they’re excited to expand in the future.

The most recent Trinity Health hospital system to launch this model is St. Peter’s Health Partners in the Capital Region, which went live a few weeks ago.

St. Peter’s and St. Joe’s are the only two systems in the state owned by Trinity.