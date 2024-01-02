SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While most were celebrating New Year’s Eve at a party or in their house watching ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” some were in the hospital, where babies were born into the New Year.

In Syracuse, this was the case at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital where baby Ikeeme Lamar Simmons was born at 1:10 a.m.

Kelly M. Quinn, manager of public relations and network communications at St. Joseph’s Health, shared that Simmons weighed six pounds and 15 ounces.

Quinn says parents Mariah Cochren and Ikeeme Simmons Sr. are happy and that they and the baby are doing great.

Courtesy of St. Joseph’s Health Hospital Courtesy of St. Joseph’s Health Hospital

Although baby Ikeeme was born within the first hour of the New Year, at Crouse Hospital, a baby was born within the first 15 minutes of the New Year.

The vice president of communications and governmental affairs at Crouse Health, Bob Allen, confirms that baby Jordan Moyer was the first baby born in the New Year in Syracuse.

Parents Jordan and Brooke Moyer welcomed their new baby at 12:14 a.m.

Happy New Year to the Simmons and Moyer family!