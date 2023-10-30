ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY (WSYR-TV) — Unifor, the union that represents Canadian Seaway workers, and the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation have reached a tentative agreement after workers went on strike on Oct. 22.

The tentative agreement covers Unifor members at Locals 4211, 4212 and 4323 in Ontario and Locals 4319 and 4320 in Quebec, who work in the supervisory and engineering group and the maintenance, operations and clerical group.

Details of the tentative agreement will first be shared with members and will be made public once an agreement is ratified. A vote will be scheduled in the coming days, Unifor said.

Union workers will return to their jobs on Monday, Oct. 30.