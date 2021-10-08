State DMV warns of phishing scam texts

(WIVB) — The State DMV is warning New Yorkers of a “text message phishing scheme.”

Officials say the phishing or “illegitimate text messages” ask folks to verify their driver’s license information and validate their COVID-19 status.

Anyone receiving a text like this should delete it right away, the NYS DMV tells News 4.

The NYS Office of Information Technology Services recommends these precautions:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.

DON'T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DON'T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

DON'T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.

For more information on DMV phishing scams, click here.