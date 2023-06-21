SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation is making good on its promise to enhance signage warning truck drivers of the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway.

NewsChannel 9 spotted a new sign recently installed over the ramp from I-81 to Onondaga Lake Parkway on Tuesday, June 20.

In April, on NewsChannel 9’s Newsmakers, DOT Regional Director Dave Smith said new signs were planned.

“There are some other signs that we’re looking at. Maybe some enhancements. Maybe change out some signs. Something to get the driver’s attention,” Smith said in the interview.

The new sign reads “Onondaga Lake Parkway” on a typical green background with a “Low Bridge” label on a yellow background. It also includes a truck icon behind a red slash.

The sign featuring a truck icon behind a red circle and slash was a suggestion made public by longtime truck driver Steven Lee who shared his idea with NewsChannel 9 in April.