SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation will open two community outreach centers related to the I-81 project.

Both open this week and will run continuously.

Each center will be staffed with DOT representatives assigned to the I-81 project along with posters, renderings and touch-screen tablets for detailed information about the design.

The state also hopes people will use the centers to ask about job availability related to I-81 construction.

DOT Regional Director Dave Smith tells NewsChannel 9, “Whether it’s training or contacts with the trades or contractors, we’ll have information that people can walk out the door and say ‘I have a lead.'”

The schedule is as followed:

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

The Hills Building

217 Montgomery Street, Syracuse

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Tucker Missionary Baptist Church

515 Oakwood Avenue, Syracuse

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.