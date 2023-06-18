ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, State Police are cracking down on underage drinking.
Last week, State Troopers checked dozens of liquor shops, gas stations and grocery stores across the county, and found one to be not in compliance with the laws dealing with selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.
Out of the 24 businesses searched on Thursday, June 15, the one location found not following the law was Cliff’s Local Market along Route 69 in Oriskany.
As a result of the crackdown, an employee at Cliff’s, 22-year-old Syomi S. Formikell from Rome, was charged with the following:
- Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20)
- Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1)
Many locations were checked and found in compliance with the law.
Those locations include the following:
- Fastrac 9249 River Rd Marcy, NY 13403
- Fastrac 384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy 20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY 13502
- Fastrac 1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
- Citgo 385 N. Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
- Fastrac 1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY 13501
- Speedway 800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Cliffs 4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY 13413
- Rocks Liquors 280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Runway 8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Mirabito 8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Cliffs St 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY 13323
- Stewarts 5319 St Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Circle K, 7296 St 233 Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Lichtman’s Wine and Liquor 50 Auert Ave. Utica, NY
- Price Chopper 50 Auert Ave. Utica, NY 13502
- Walgreens 208 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
- Speedway 148 N. Genesee St. NY 13502
- Kinney’s Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd. Whitesboro, NY 13492
- Sunoco 5773 St 291 Marcy, NY 13403
- Hannaford, 4593 Commercial Dr. New Hartford, NY 13413
- Price Chopper/Market 32, 4535 Commercial Dr. New Hartford, NY 13413