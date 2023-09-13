CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a robbery in Cortlandville that left a victim with lacerations on her hands.

New York State Police responded to Cortland Carpet Outlet on State Route 281 in the town of Cortlandville for a robbery on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Once police arrived, they found a female victim who says she suffered cuts to her hands after the male suspect allegedly held a knife to her, made demands and then ran off. She was then taken by TLC ambulance to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police say they did find and detain a subject who matched the provided description, however, he was cooperative and Police ultimately determined that he was uninvolved in the robbery.

According to State Police, the suspect is a skinny Black male wearing a face covering and tan sweatshirt and jeans. He was allegedly walking in the area between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance cameras caught the images below, however, they are very blurry.

If you witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time, State Police want you to call 607-561-7400 with any information.