Statewide campus food pantry initiative: No Student Goes Hungry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 300,000 college students visited campus-partnered food pantries in 2019 according to a new report form the governor’s office.

The “No Student Goes Hungry initiative started in 2017 and it requires all SUNY and community colleges to establish food pantries — to fight food insecurity among the student population.

Monroe Community College said the accessibility to its pantry takes away part of the stigma commonly associated with food pantries.

“It’s not just a community college issue. It’s across the board and it’s a private institutions as well,” Associate Vice President of Student Services John Delate said. “If we want students to succeed we have to go to Maslow’s basic level and meet those needs where they’re at. And by doing this, we give the students a fighting chance to succeed in the classroom as well.”

MCC calls its campus food pantry initiative DWIGHT — Doing What Is Good and Healthy Together.

DWIGHT is available to all students, faculty and staff.

