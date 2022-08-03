ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — As the November general election nears, New York Republican candidates are optimistic about their chances, despite being behind in the polls.

A recent Siena Poll shows Democratic State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli leading his Republican candidate, Paul Rodriguez by 21 points. Additionally, Attorney General Letitia James is ahead of Republican Michael Henry, 50 to 36.

According to Henry, one way he is working to close the gap is by focusing on crime.

“Our current Attorney General has been the spur of anti-police rhetoric, she’s against qualified immunity and even recently she said that when it comes to cashless bail she needs more credible data before she would support any changes, and quite frankly that’s a despicable mindset for the chief law enforcement officer of the state to have because credible data means victims, and one victim is one victim too many,” Henry explained.

Henry further said that he’s going to communities that Republicans have not traditionally gone to and is focusing on issues that transcend party affiliation.

“I was in Rochester yesterday unfortunately for the third police funeral of a slain police officer I’ve attended in the last few months. I am tired of going to these funerals, I am tired of talking to victims, I’m tired of meeting the mothers, the sisters, the brothers of people that were killed,” he added/

Paul Rodriguez says there are two jobs for the state comptroller: to be the primary watchdog for taxpayers and correctly handle the pension fund.

“So I think we really need someone who’s an outsider who will really have the courage to hold to account those who are in power,” he said.

Back in March, the State Comptroller’s office released a report that showed the number of COVID-related nursing home deaths was undercounted by at least 4100.

Rodriguez says part of the issue is the one-party rule with Democrats making up the supermajority in New York State. He also says there’s a lack of ethics and accountability in New York politics he’s happy to tackle.