19 people arrested in “Operation Climate Change,” Steuben County’s first major drug bust since beginning of the pandemic

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office and the Hornell City Police Department announced 19 arrests made during “Operation Climate Change.”

Hornell Police Chief Theodore Murray announced that arrests were made around 6 a.m. across Hornell by New York State Police, Hornell Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Approximately 40 officers and two K9 units were involved in the operation.

Due to bail reform laws, Murray says most of those arrested will be released.

During the early morning arrests, police say a substantial amount of cocaine was recovered.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker says this was the county’s first major drug bust since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He added that the drugs were not being produced in the community but rather being brought in from cities such as Elmira, Rochester, and New York City.

Chief Murray says the name “Operation Climate Change” was selected for several reasons, but most importantly because they want to change the climate of drug use in the community.

This year the Hornell Police Department has already administered 60 doses of NARCAN, which is used by law enforcement to attempt to revive someone suffering from an overdose.

“This must change,” said Murray. “The persons arrested today are the lucky ones.”

Baker said that the amount of NARCAN being administered just in Hornell is “very scary.”

Murray added that on Thursday morning after the arrests were made, someone came in asking for help recovering from drug addiction.

Nineteen mugshots were posted at the press conference along with samples of evidence. Murray says there are still some people the police are attempting to locate as part of this operation.









Chief Murray says that all of those arrested were offered drug treatment and counseling and that CASA Trinity has offered similar services.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.