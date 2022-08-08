CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart’s Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart’s Board of Directors.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., police were called to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake for a swimmer in distress that has gone under the water. Police said multiple fire departments responded to assist the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police Dive Units.

Police said divers searched the area until about 8:30 p.m. when it got dark, making it hard to see. The search continued Monday morning and his body was found around 9:15 a.m.

Stewart’s said Dake was on the Board for over 30 years. He spent his summers at his home on Friends Lake. he is survived by his wife Estelle, their four children, and two grandchildren.

“We are very saddened by my nephew Perrin’s passing,” said William Dake, Chairman of the Board of Stewart’s Shops. “The two most important things in Perrin’s life were his family and his passion for boating. He loved Stewart’s Shops and we thank him for his unwavering commitment to the board for over three decades.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy will be performed at Glens Falls Hospital within the next few days. Stewart’s said the funeral is being coordinated by Burke Funeral Home and will be shared when available. The Dake family is asking for privacy during this time.