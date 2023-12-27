ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Customers at Stewart’s Shops donated over $1 million to nonprofit children’s charities between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The donation was raised to over $2 million thanks to the 2023 Holiday Match program.

The donations will be distributed to hundreds of nonprofit children’s organizations over the next few months. Organizations can send in applications for Holiday Match funds online. To qualify, applicants must be a 501c3 charitable group that benefits children and is locally based. The deadline for applications is January 31.

“Even during uncertain economic times, our customers continue to amaze me with their generosity,” said Stewart’s Shops chief operating officer Chad Kiesow. “Stewart’s is a sharing company and clearly so are our loyal customers.”

Stewart’s Holiday Match program has raised over $38 million since the program launched in 1986. The program benefitted 1,939 local nonprofit children’s organizations last year.