ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s Shop will be celebrating Mother’s Day with 99¢ cones. This deal is extended to anyone who purchases a single scoop ice cream cone at all Stewart’s Shops locations on Sunday, May 8.

Stewart’s Shops said there are several new seasonal flavors to choose from including Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Campfire S’moreo, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Chocolate Caramel Tornado, French Toast Roast, and Blueberry Crumble. Mark your calendars because this deal will also be available on Father’s Day for everyone to enjoy they added.

Stewart’s Shops was founded in 1945. The employee and family-owned convenience store chain is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and offers milk, ice cream, coffee, Easy Food, gasoline, and other items. Presently, there are over 350 Stewart’s Shops located in 32 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.