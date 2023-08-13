CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After storms led to a Tornado Warning in Oneida County around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, August 12, reports began to come in of fallen trees.

NewsChannel 9 went to the Town of Camden and found a tree down on an active power line near Penny Mix Road. The power line was sparking into the leaves, and utility crews were working to get the tree safely removed.

Homes in the area still had power after the tree fell, but roughly 1000 National Grid customers in Oneida County were without power after the storm rolled through. Power has since been restored for those customers.

Roughly 1000 National Grid customers were also without power in both Oswego and Madison County Saturday evening, but power has since been restored there as well.

Oswego County was also under a Tornado Warning before Oneida County around 7:30 p.m., which lasted for about 45 minutes as storms moved through. There were reports of trees down in Hannibal, but no damage or fallen trees were found by NewsChannel 9 in the area.

The National Weather Service has not made any plans to survey damage in Oswego or Oneida County as of Sunday, August 13.