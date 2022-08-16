NEW YORK (PIX11) — Museums aren’t the only places to see art in New York City;go for a walk around a neighborhood and some well-known artists could be creating on the sidewalk, or a new masterpiece could have appeared and is waiting to be discovered.

Street art has a permanent home in New York. Murals and works are commissioned and requested for new buildings and interiors. The roots of the art form go back decades in the neighborhoods of the city.

Jonathan Cohen, an artist known as Meres One, founded 5 Pointz in Long Island City. For decades, it was a center of graffiti and aerosol art. In 2013, it was painted over by the property owner after allowing the art to cover the building and be painted for years.

Meres One continues to work the walls and create art on canvas.

“It’s the mysterious nature. In time, things that don’t get received at first get understood a little more,” he said.

Marie Flageul curates the Museum of Street Art (MoSA) at the corner of Bowery and Delancey Street on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, which is another area brimming with artists’ work.

“Graffiti and street art are voices that need to be heard,” she said.

It is located inside the citizenM New York Bowery Hotel.

Local guides have found street art tours to be popular around the boroughs.

Social media hashtags directly connect artist and viewer. The social media handle serves as a signature and connection to the style, purpose and story.