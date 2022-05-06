ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s Address Confidentiality Program (ACP) allows victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual offense, and human trafficking to shield their addresses from their abusers. ACP said participants who register will be assigned a substitute address that they can use instead of their actual address.

According to ACP, once a substitute address has been issued all state and local agencies are required to accept this address. The program is available for participants who have moved or are planning to move for safety reasons.

ACP said mail sent to a participant at the substitute address will be processed by ACP staff and forwarded to the participant on a daily basis at the confidential location they said. Additionally, other members of the same household (children, partners, parents, or siblings) are also eligible to participate in this program.

To register, please visit the Department of State webpage. For assistance or questions about the program, call toll-free at (855) 350-4595.