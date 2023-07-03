LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer rain can’t keep them away. It’s camping season in the Adirondacks, and one YMCA-operated camp is welcoming in a crop of visitors helped along by a generous donation.

The summer’s first wave of campers from downstate arrived on Sunday at Camp Chingachgook, a summer camp on the east side of Lake George. The 51 campers include many visiting the Pilot Knob-area camp for the first time – made possible in part by a $50,000 scholarship by the Golub Family Foundation.

“I am thrilled to be able to provide 50 children from the inner city with the opportunity to spend a week or two at the YMCA Camp Chingachgook in Lake George,” said Neil Golub. “Experiencing the camping environment is a special memory for all children. The variety of summer sports and activities will leave them with lifelong memories.”

Camp Chinchagook sees hundreds of kids come to spend some of their summers there every year. Outside of the Golub donation, additional funding for the summer experience comes from the Camp Chingachgook Annual Campaign, a year-round fundraising effort. The camp was started in 1914 by the Schenectady YMCA.

Golub, and the Neil Jane William Estelle Golub Family Foundation, have regularly supported Camp Chingachgook over the years. The Golub Corporation is also the owner of Price Chopper and Market 32.