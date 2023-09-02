CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As one of the wettest summers on record comes to an end NEWS10 checked in with Lake George and Saratoga to see how the area’s two popular destination cities did, this year.

The record-breaking heat and rainfall this summer did not keep folks from visiting the Capital Region and all the area has to offer. William Richard and family were enjoying one more weekend up at Lake George. “When we have a nice weekend coming up, you know, no more rain or any of that other stuff. So, we finally get together with some old friends, bring all the families together, all the kids and stuff for the last little bit of summer. We go back to school soon, so the kids are enjoying the last little bit of freedom before they go back to the books and everything else,” said Richard.

Gina Mintzer, the Executive Director of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce, says the village saw some old friends return to the area, this year. “It’s been a great summer in terms of families coming back and gathering, really full swing ahead. And if you look around, you’ll see a lot of family gatherings of people of all different races and colors and a lot of languages being spoken here as you walk around anywhere in Lake George area. The biggest things, weddings are back in full swing.”

Over at Duffy’s Tavern, manager Linda Duffy says even when it rained, they were busy. “They’re not going to stay in their motel rooms. We’ve had some nice weather and our numbers are up, I think. We will see what it is at the end of the summer. You know, after our expenses and we’ll see where we stand.”

Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer, but Mintzer says Lake George still has more to come. “You’re going to see as soon as Labor Day hits the car show aficionados for the Adirondack Nationals will start rolling in and be here all week long.”

Whether you enjoyed the clear waters and recreation of Lake George or you made it to the Spa City for the track or SPAC, Capital Region communities did well this summer.

Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President, Todd Shimkus ADDING UP THE Saratoga Springs summer happenings says each year, “the Track, SPAC, Live Nation, Saratoga Casino, and the Saratoga National Historic Park has an annual economic impact combined of nearly $650 million dollars.”

Robert Pezulich, who oversees operations at 15 Church, says the summer in the Spa City was good. “Everything went well was just more busy this year when it was last year like I said there was a lot more people out and we had a bunch of great turn off the year.”

He too says the fun is not over. “I hope to see everyone on the offseason. We will be open seven days a week, moving on.”

The Saratoga Chamber president says County Sales Tax and Occupancy Taxes collected, year to date, are also higher than prior years and they expect to exceed those totals.