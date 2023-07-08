HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George is tuning up with music for a good community cause. The Strand Summer Slam takes over the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, bringing cover bands and high-energy acts to carry visitors through a hot summer weekend.

Across two days, the festival grounds will host six bands, entirely for free. The lineup includes:

Saturday, July 8 5 p.m.: Lazy Suns with Sugar & The Tree (Roots rock) 7 p.m.: Tumblin’ Dice (Rolling Stones tribute band) 9 p.m.: Ten Most Wanted (Party funk band)

Sunday, July 9 5 p.m.: Across the Pond (The Beatles tribute band) 7 p.m.: Proudest Monkeys (Dave Matthews tribute band) 9 p.m.: Ernie LaRouche Band (Rock cover band)



Limited parking in front of the festival grounds is available for $20, with further metered parking open around the village. Proceeds from parking and donations directly benefit the Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, which hosts bands, plays, and community events year-round. Visitors can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a Paul Reed Smith electric guitar, donated by friends of the theatre.

Food truck options will be pulled up alongside Charles R. Wood Park to keep concertgoers fed while they rock out. Vendors include:

Fort Ann Super Stops’ Big Kahuna

Rainers Gourmet BBQ & Bar Service

Vashti’s Caribbean Kitchen Delights

Adirondack Seafood Co.

The festivities are sponsored in part by the village and town of Lake George. See what other live music is coming to Lake George this summer.