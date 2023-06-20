LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, a first-of-its-kind summit at Lake George will bring together community members and experts to talk about the health of the lake, as well as present and future threats to it. The inaugural Lake Protector Summit meets this Thursday, June 22.

Hosted by the Lake George Association, the summit’s theme is officially titled “Our Lake – Our Future.” The gathering is set from 8:30 – 11 a.m. at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. Topics will include community mobilization to protect water quality, including both those who do and don’t live or work along the waterfront.

“Every developed property in the Lake George Basin contributes in some way to the inflow of nutrients like phosphorous and nitrogen that feed algae growth in the lake and raise the risk of harmful algal blooms,” said LGA President Eric Siy. “This engaging and educational Summit will provide an opportunity for people to learn about the importance of individual actions in protecting the health of Lake George and help them adopt best practices for stormwater management, septic systems, and reducing the risk of HABs.”

Visitors to the summit will hear about the relationship between stormwater and lake water, and how hazardous particles travel into the lake. Property owners can hear about how water quality impacts property values and business revenue, as well as how the Lake George Association can help them keep their homes impact-neutral.

The summit is completely free to all attendees. Registration can be found on the LGA website.