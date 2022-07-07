UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is pleased to announce the return of Friday nights ‘Sunset Sips’ starting on July 8th.

Experience the very different summer night sights and sounds of the Utica Zoo every Friday until August 26th. The zoo is open to visitors and members to enjoy live music at the Rotary Pavilion, and a full menu of food and beverages, including beer & wine at Polly’s by KookiesQ at the Zoo.

Regular admission fees apply for non-members and members can are able to utilize their free benefit. The gift shop will also be opened, but due to construction, it is currently located in the Wildlife Hall Auditorium for 2022.

The full list of dates and musical guests is below:

For more information about the Utica Zoo and special offerings for 2022, please follow all social media sites and visit www.uticazoo.org.