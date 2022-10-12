QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year, students attending class at SUNY Adirondack will have something new in store if they come for a meal at the campus dining hall. Sure, there’s often a new special on the Chartwells menu – but it’s the decor that’s taking center stage.

SUNY Adirondack’s dining hall was completely renovated ahead of the 2022-23 school year. The new hall includes bar-height seating in addition to traditional tables and chairs. Group study spaces dot the hall, as do new study pods, designed for added privacy. The new furniture was all created by Queensbury-based Charlie’s Office Furniture.

“I enjoyed working with our local college to provide a new, updated and more collaborative atmosphere for students and faculty,” said Amanda Blaise, an interior designer working at design firm Girvin Group. “Our main focus was to take inspiration from the beautiful Adirondack Mountains, and incorporate it into our design.”

The resulting dining hall is cast in shades of blue, green, and natural wood. The redesign is a long-sought project aimed at since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was included as part of the school’s contract with Chartwells, the company which operates the kitchen and keeps students fed. Upgrades are also planned for Einstien Bros. Bagels on campus.

“The college is committed to providing a wonderful experience to our students, faculty and staff, and, through our partnership with Chartwells, we offer great variety and quality of food, and now the dining area matches the experience,” said Kristine D. Duffy, Ed.D., president of SUNY Adirondack. “We are proud to support local businesses in our projects, further strengthening the college’s long-standing ties to our community and its businesses.”

The redesign isn’t the only new thing at the college dining hall. This year, the school’s agricultural programs are producing fresh vegetables and fruits being sold at a student farmers market table, set to run through the semester and into next year.