QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, SUNY Adirondack reaches back through the ranks of its alumni to recognize those who have gone on to find great success in their careers. The college has put out the call for nominations for its 2023 Trailblazer Society members.

“SUNY Adirondack’s distinguished alumni have blazed a trail in their careers and communities,” said SUNY Adirondack Annual Giving and Alumni Relations Director Liz Lastowski. “They exemplify professional and philanthropic leadership, and pave the way for the generations that follow.”

Now in its sixth year, the Trailblazers program acknowledges SUNY Adirondack graduates who have made an impact through community service or philanthropy, or who have reached great success in other ways since graduating. All alumni are eligible, save for anyone actively running for political office, as well as current college employees and members of the school’s Board of Directors and Board of Trustees.

The nomination form can be found through SUNY Adirondack. Completed forms can be submitted to lastowskie@sunyacc.edu, or by mail to SUNY Adirondack Foundation, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In most years, SUNY Adirondack has selected three winners to be recognized as Trailblazers. 2022 recipients include Lisa Mitten of Business for Good; Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough; and Tanya Tobias-Tomis of the Lake George Arts Project.