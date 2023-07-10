QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Later in July, SUNY Adirondack is hosting an open house for a new set of programs. On Wednesday, July 19, the college will introduce visitors to its new focus on the agricultural and business worlds of hemp.

Starting at 5 p.m. on July 19, visitors can tour SUNY Adirondack’s hemp-growing operation and hear a roundtable discussion from experts in the industry. It’s all part of a pair of “microcredential” programs – one in Cannabis & Hemp Cultivation, and the other in Cannabis Business and Entrepreneurship. Each program consists of four courses, with a total of five offered between them.

“I am excited for the opportunities these new courses in cannabis and hemp will offer students,” said Assistant Professor of Business Kim Feeney London. “Students want to learn more about the opportunities in this booming industry and employers in the region are looking for a knowledgeable and competitive workforce as the industry expands.”

Tours of the college hemp facilities will be led by farm manager Tommy Dinolli, as well as biology professor Tim Scherbatskoy. The roundtable discussion will feature Etain Director of Cultivation Corinne Klewsaat, Greencare Collective member James McGowan, and Mike Doyle of Cannasigliere Consulting. Registration is open online.

The microcredentials aren’t akin to a full degree program, but fit into several existing ones. Students who take part in either program can get credit toward business, liberal arts, mathematics, science, and agriculture degrees. Some courses will be offered in hybrid or online form.

“Those with agricultural or business backgrounds can use our microcrendential programs to become new cannabis entrepreneurs, while new students can hone new skills and understanding of the cannabis industry. Our courses will provide hands-on plant knowledge as well as an opportunity to connect with industry experts and allow for our students to stay up to date on the changing cannabis climate in New York state,” Feeny London said.

SUNY Adirondack is one of four community colleges in the State University of New York system to invest in the creation of programs that lead to careers in the growing hemp and cannabis industries. Schenectady County Community College, Columbia-Greene Community College and Fulton-Montgomery Community College are also starting or expanding their own programs.