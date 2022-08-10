UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When David Golembiowski graduated from SUNY Poly in 2011, he held the school’s all-time records in points, rebounds, blocks, and 3-pointers made. After a seven-year international basketball career in Germany, Golembiowski returned to Poly in 2018 and since then has been an assistant with the men’s basketball and baseball programs along with assisting the oversight of student workers in the school’s athletic department.

Golembiowski will now have some more responsibilities as he was hired in late July as the school’s new Assistant Athletic Director for Athletics Events and Activities.

The new position has the former Wildcat star in charge of game and event management, facilities management, and the hiring and training of student employees.