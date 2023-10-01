OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Super DIRT Week is returning to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on Oct. 1, the fun begins for a week of racing!
The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, Oct. 2.
Parties with a DJ will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the week, along with a live concert on Saturday.
All week long, the Speedway will hold races including:
- Super DIRTcar Series
- DIRTcar 358 Modifieds
- DIRTcar Sportsman
- DIRTcar Pro Stocks
For the full racing schedule and tickets, click HERE.