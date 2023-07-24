QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Queensbury is examining ways to bring town water to the places it does not reach. To that end, the Town Board wants to hear from those far-off parts of town on whether they want to be closer to town water.

Queensbury has not yet decided for sure whether to take on a water line expansion project, but has laid out two possible routes in the event that the project were to become a reality. Those routes include:

Option 1 Service to Ridge Road, Stonehurst Drive, Sunnyside Road East, Jenkinsville Road, Old Cronin Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive, Rainbow Trail Est. $5,935,290

Option 2 Service to Ridge Road, Jenkinsville Road, Old Cronin Road, Mud Pond Road, Azure Drive, Rainbow Trail Est. $6,480,000



“We want to know what property owners think about the benefits and costs of municipal water service,” said Supervisor John Strough. “This is not a referendum. It’s simply a survey. We are asking for the community’s guidance and hope all of the potentially affected property owners will participate. We are seeking to make a decision that serves the interests of the greatest number of property owners.”

A survey will be sent to the homes of Queensbury residents in the areas of note across the week of July 24-28. Anyone affected who does not get a survey can reach out to supervisor Strough at qbysupervisor@queensbury.net or (518) 761-8229.

If the line were to expand, hookup would not be mandatory. Residents currently using well water would be estimated to pay between $400 and $575 annually, with an exact price varying based on assessed home value and water usage rates.

Those who opt out of the town hookup would still be part of what would be a newly-expanded water district, and pay between $145 and $320 annually. If not using the service, residents would still have access to the service of additional fire protection, as an expansion would allow more fire hydrants to be installed.

The town of Queensbury spans just under 65 square miles, split across four wards. The work would primarily affect parts of Ward 1, the northmost part of Queensbury, which includes Jenkinsville and Glen Lake. The Jenkinsville community is home to many residents who have been exclusively drinking bottled water since 2021 as part of an ongoing DEC investigation into PFAS and 1,4-dioxane found in drinking water.