WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s planning going on in the county that Lake George and Glens Falls call home. Warren County is working on a new Comprehensive Plan to set goals for the future, and wants input from everyone who lives there – as well as those who don’t.

On Wednesday, the county released an online survey for anyone with a stake in the county’s economic future. The survey includes questions about public recreation, followed by an optional set on demographics. Every question helps the county decide where time, money, and effort go, as it works to make a whole second plan for parks, ski slopes, and more.

“Information gathered through the online survey will be vital to shaping the Comprehensive Plan’s and Outdoor Recreation Economy Plan‘s priorities and issues, and will help guide Warren County decision-making for years to come,” said Warren County Planner Ethan Gaddy. “We ask that those who live in Warren County, or who visit our beautiful county, log on to let us know their thoughts about current and future issues.”

The Outdoor Recreation Economy Plan is being created in order to find places in Warren County where outdoor recreation needs more support and development. The greater Comprehensive Plan has been dubbed Warren County 2040, and will be used to drive work around the county for the next 20 years.