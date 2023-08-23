QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Queensbury is taking a look at its Comprehensive Plan – a document used to identify goals for the town’s future. It’s the first time the plan has been revised since 2007, and the community is looking for input from the public at large.

A survey released this week asks town residents to weigh in on various community factors, including location, demographics, and what issues the town should be thinking about. The survey breaks the town of Queensbury into eight areas, which trend wider to the west and north, where populations are more spread out. Those who work but don’t live in the town are also eligible.

The survey asks for input on what kinds of development would and would not be welcome within the town. Options include family housing, offices, businesses, and outdoor-focused initiatives including recreation and preserved land. Users can expand on their answers as desired. Near the end, the survey asks for input on what goals should be set for the next 10 years across Queensbury as a whole.

Results from the survey will be used by the town to set priorities for decades to come. The survey will remain open until Monday, Sept. 11. Paper copies can be obtained at the Queensbury Senior Activities Center, 742 Bay Road, and can be dropped off at 742 Bay Road once returned.