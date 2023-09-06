SYRACUSE, NY – (WSYR-TV) — A 52-year-old Syracuse man who died in a stabbing early Sunday morning, Sep. 3, on Syracuse’s Northside has been identified, and the suspect of the stabbing arrested.

The victim, Nguvu Warren, was stabbed around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of Butternut Street.

Syracuse police were called to the area for reported stabbing around 2:05 a.m. along with members of the Syracuse Fire Department.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they found Warren unresponsive, suffering from injuries from being stabbed by a sharp bladed instrument.

Life-saving measures were immediately undertaken by first responders but Nguvu ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CID Homicide Unit detectives opened an investigation soon after where a number of people were interviewed and a neighborhood and citywide canvass was conducted. Evidence and video was recovered, processed and analyzed as well.

As a result of the Syracuse Police’s efforts, the suspect, 50-year-old Luther Seay of Syracuse was identified.

Seay was located in Utica by members of the Utica Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and taken into custody without incident. Seay was on Parole at the time of arrest.

He was then transported to Syracus by Syracuse PD Detectives and was charged with the following:

Manslaughter in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

He was lodged at the Justice Center, where he awaits arraignment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.