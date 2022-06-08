SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Le Moyne Campus Security are jointly investigating a burglary and sexual assault that happened Tuesday morning on Le Moyne campus.
According to a release sent out by Le Moyne Campus Security, the suspect entered a first floor window of a Le Moyne College townhouse around 5:30 a.m. and sexually assaulted a student inside.
The Syracuse Police Department tell NewsChannel 9 the case is active.
Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200 or Le Moyne Campus Security at (315) 445-4444.
Le Moyne Campus Security remind residents to take the following precautions to promote safety and security:
- Do not let people piggy back and gain access to your residence hall
- Make sure your card access door closes behind you
- Lock your residence hall dorm when not occupied
- Lock all exterior doors and windows if you live in a house or apartment
- Store valuables in secure locations
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Look out for your neighbors
- Report suspicious activity