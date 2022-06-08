SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Le Moyne Campus Security are jointly investigating a burglary and sexual assault that happened Tuesday morning on Le Moyne campus.

According to a release sent out by Le Moyne Campus Security, the suspect entered a first floor window of a Le Moyne College townhouse around 5:30 a.m. and sexually assaulted a student inside.

The Syracuse Police Department tell NewsChannel 9 the case is active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5200 or Le Moyne Campus Security at (315) 445-4444.

Le Moyne Campus Security remind residents to take the following precautions to promote safety and security: