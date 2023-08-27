SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 6th annual Sylvan Beach Boat Show wrapped up on Sunday, August 27, after running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Village Green.

All sorts of boats, including pontoon, power and sport boats were on display. The show featured one of the largest displays of watercrafts in the region.

Vendors selling a variety of items were also on hand.

Ron Renslow, owner of the Oneida Lake Marina, said the show is a great opportunity for the community to come together and for locals to display their boats.

“This is our group. We know everybody here by name, and we know the promoter. And we just thought it would be really nice to have a show, a little outdoor show right here for all the local people to come to,” Renslow said.