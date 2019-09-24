Syracuse Airport sees largest passenger month since 1990; holiday travel increase expected

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport is coming off it’s largest month in nearly 30 years, and says the rest of 2019 is projected to be very busy.

250,207 passengers traveled through Hancock Airport in August. The last time the airport saw more monthly passenger traffic was in August 1990 when 254,582 passengers traveled through Syracuse.

August 2019 passenger traffic at SYR is up 13.3% over August 2018.

Jason Terreri, Executive Director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority, says, “It’s exciting. It shows that we’re doing things that are continuing to allow the airlines to grow and support the community and really offering new air service and growth.”

The holidays are projecting to be busy as well at Hancock Airport.

Terreri says, each of the three days at SYR leading up to Thanksgiving will see more than 10,000 passengers.

Just on the Monday of that week the Airport is projecting a 30% increase of passengers.

“Same with Christmas, the airlines are still adjusting the Christmas week schedule but we’re seeing growth on all days of the week as well,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

He says the increase in passengers is directly related to bigger airplanes flying in and out of Syracuse to meet demand.

Terreri explains, “So the airfares have been high because you’ve had such high demand for air service at this airport with little capacity, so what the airlines have done is address the capacity issue by bringing in the larger airplanes, the 100-plus seat aircraft and it’s exactly what we were expecting is you’re actually seeing airfares dropping.”

He says more carriers are also helping, including the very large growth of ultra low cost airlines.

“More competition, more capacity in the market, that’s going to help bring airfares down,” Terreri tells NewsChannel 9.

He says of the four regional Upstate airports Syracuse airfares are dropping the fastest.

“We’re always talking to the airlines about adding new non-stop but the additional frequencies to the hubs, so Delta offering four flights to Detroit that offers you a lot of opportunities to connect to different points of the country,” he adds.

American is forecasting an 82% increase in mainline aircraft seats in Syracuse this October compared to October last year.

Year to date Hancock Airport has generated a passenger increase of 12.8% over 2018 (January-August). It’s also worth noting that traffic in 2018 was up 11.6% over 2017.