SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Code Enforcement shut down the parking garage on South Warren Street. It’s located across from the Icon Tower.

There are signs posted saying it is unfit for human occupancy.

Sign posted at garage located at 325-345 South Warren Street

The Mayor’s office provided this statement about the conditions:

“The Division of Code Enforcement issued an immediate stop work order and closure of the garage on Mar. 29. The site did not have proper protections in place to protect the public from construction zones. There were no traffic or pedestrian control plans and no barriers to prevent cars or people from falling through large, unprotected holes in the concrete deck floor. The conditions were reported to the City by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the same day the City closed the garage.”

NewsChannel 9 reached the garage owner Sam Ghalchi by phone. When asked about the conditions he said, “I just want the people to know I have put my life savings and all my resources into this only property that I own. I am not a person that is not safety-minded.”

Ghalchi said he has owned the garage for about 10 years and construction has been ongoing since then. This latest phase of construction has been underway for about three months.

He is working on a traffic and pedestrian control plan which will be presented to the city. That will help determine when this garage can reopen.