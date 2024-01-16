SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a shining moment on the ice for Harry Westby, who got to drop the puck at the Syracuse Crunch versus the Utica Comets game.

“When I was on the ice, I wasn’t nervous at all,” Harry said. Dropping the puck is a big deal, and it’s Harry’s love for the library that earned him the special honor.

“Well sometimes I like to check out books sometimes,” Harry explained. “But usually I just play on the computers.”

Reading might not be the first thing you think of when you go to a hockey game, but the Syracuse crunch and the Onondaga County public libraries teamed up to bring the two worlds together with puck drops, free books, and access to a private suite.

“Just the thought of like them typically being in two different worlds and being able to combine that together kind of seeing how important different aspects of life are. reading books and sports too are some things that you can relate to together that you don’t typically see so really happy to tie those two together,” Joe Martin a Crunch Account Executive said.

Maggie Foster, an outreach coordinator for the Onondaga County Public Library, is in the business of books…. making it her mission to bring reading to the forefront, even in the most unexpected places.

“We really try hard to make sure that the libraries are being seen and reached when people are off busy doing other things don’t forget about reading,” Foster said.

Reading and hockey might not always go together, but for the crunch and the Onondaga County Public Library, they’re teammates.

Part of the Crunch and Onondaga County Public Library Literacy Day included four families who were regulars at four different libraries cheering for the Crunch from a private suite, courtesy of Anova Marine Insurance.