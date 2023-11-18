SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Crunch take the 5-3 win at home against the Wolf Pack and move to 8-3-0-2 on the season.

Daniel Walcott and Gabriel Dumont both had a multi-goal game, while goalie Brandon Halverson stopped 19-of-22 shots.

The Crunch were first on the board just over nine minutes into the first period when Max Groshev fired in his sixth goal in his last three games. Four minutes later, the Wolf Pack evened the score on the power play and then would go on to get the lead with a goal from Anton Blidh.

Syracuse would score two unanswered goals from Walcott in the second period and Dumont in the third period. The game would tie again at three with Hartford’s Jonny Brodzinski’s second goal of the game.

Dumont would tally back-to-back goals at the end of the third period to push the Crunch over the Wolf Pack.

The Crunch and Wolf Pack travel to Hartford to complete the weekend home-and-home series tomorrow.