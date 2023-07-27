SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival and the Arts & Crafts Festival will be coming to downtown Syracuse this weekend, July 28-30, road closures will be happening around Clinton Square and Columbus Circle.
Starting at 1 p.m. today, July 27, through Sunday morning, July 30, the following roads will be closed or reordered for the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival:
- Clinton Street, from W. Genesee Street to Washington Street
- Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street
- 200 block of W. Water Street, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street, will become a 2-way with no parking along the north curb line
The following roads will be closed around Columbus Circle for the Arts & Crafts Festival:
- 300 and 400 blocks of Montgomery Street, from E. Fayette Street to Madison Street, will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through Sunday morning, July 30
- 200 and 300 blocks of E. Jefferson Street, from S. Warren Street to S. State Street, will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through Sunday morning, July 30
- 200 and 300 blocks of E. Onondaga Street, from S. State Street to S. Warren Street, will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 through Sunday morning, July 30
- 200 block of Montgomery Street, from Washington Street to Fayette Street, will have a partial closure from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30