SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters were sent to an apartment building at 1741 West Onondaga St. last night, Sept. 28, around 8:33 p.m. for a fire.

Firefighters from Station 3 reported smoke coming from the front of the building at the scene. Once a hose was inside, they found a fire on the second-floor of the three-story apartment building.

Crews heard cries for help from inside the building on the third-floor balconies.

Syracuse Fire Department says the people were cut off from the stairs by the thick smoke and heat coming from the second-floor, leaving them trapped.

They worked to put out the fire at the same time they were rescuing the people.

“Firefighters were able to guide the trapped occupants safely down the ladders to waiting EMS crews, where they were evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation,” said SFD.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after about 40 minutes.

At least four people were displaced due to the incident.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a food left unattended cooking in the kitchen.

“Occupants did report that they were alerted by working smoke detectors in the building,” said SFD.

Three people were evaluated and treated at the scene for symptoms of smoke inhalations, but were released.

A total of 47 fire personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.