SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today, July 8, at 2:58 p.m. the Syracuse Fire Department Hazardous Materials Response Team (HAZMAT) was alerted to a possible issue at 142 Glenwood Avenue.

The SFD HAZMAT 2 team arrived and found extremely high levels of a refrigerant in the air, which came from an occupant of the house adjusting a window air conditioner. After discovering the refrigerant, the team requested a full HAZMAT response, according to SFD.

SFD HAZMAT 1 team arrived on scene and removed the damaged air conditioner, putting it into a special package to be picked up by an environmental clean up company. Large fans were then used to clear any remaining refrigerant from the home.

Firefighters remained on scene until the air quality levels showed no signs of the refrigerant, at which point the house’s occupants were able to return.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel as a result of this incident.

Refrigerants are colorless, odorless gases, and can extremely dangerous if handled improperly, said SFD. In addition to being toxic and flammable, asphyxiation with refrigerants can occur when oxygen is displaced in an enclosed space and can lead to loss of consciousness and, in serious cases, death.

HAZMAT teams responding to this incident wore protective suits with a self-contained breathing apparatus as to not breathe in any toxins from the refrigerant.

A total of 12 fire personnel responded to this incident, along with Syracuse Police and Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance.