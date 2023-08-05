SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse firefighter was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury while battling a fire at a two-and-a-half-story home at 514 East Laurel Street last night, August 4.

The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to SFD.

Fire units were first called to the house around 9 p.m. and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters entered the home to search for potential trapped victims, encountering high heat and heavy smoke, according to SFD. No trapped people were found during the searches.

Other crews went into the home with hoses to fight the fire, but the firefighters later retreated as the fire was too advanced to put out from the inside.

Firefighters then battled the flames from outside the home. After the fire had been reduced enough from the outside, crews went back into the home to finish putting out the blaze.

Firefighters spent roughly 80 minutes extinguishing the fire.

No civilians were injured from the fire, SFD said, but the rear of the home suffered heavy fire damage. Other parts of the home also sustained water and smoke damage.

A total of 45 fire personnel responded to the incident, along with Syracuse Police, Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance and American Medical Response.