SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One Syracuse firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a fire on Strand Place early on Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

Firefighters were first called to the scene at 102 Strand Place at 4:09 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single-story house with heavy fire and smoke coming out of the back of the home.

Fire crews then began to stretch hoses into the home and battle the fire while other crews began to search the home for people trapped inside. No trapped victims were found, but hose crews were having a hard time finding the fire. Heavy fire was eventually found in the home’s basement, but it was not accessible, SFD said.

As interior conditions began to worsen, fire crews had to leave the home and fight the flames from outside the house.

Crews used multiple hoses at multiple sides of the house to put the fire out. The fire was brought under control after roughly 75 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots for more than three hours, SFD said. During the fire, a large portion of the first floor ended up collapsing into the basement.

A Syracuse firefighter was treated on the scene for minor burn injuries and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment. He was released from the hospital later in the morning. No civilians were injured, according to SFD.

A total of 43 fire personnel responded to this incident.