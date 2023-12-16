SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at 1052 West Onondaga Street around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw flames shooting out of windows on the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building.

Crews then took hoses into the building and found that fire was also burning on the first floor. As they worked to extinguish the fire, other fire crews began to search the building for possible trapped people. No people were found as the building was empty when the fire happened, SFD said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, and it was officially extinguished after roughly 40 minutes.

One firefighter did suffer minor injuries but was able to return to work at the scene later on, according to SFD. No injuries occurred to civilians.

The building did sustain moderate to heavy fire damage on the first and second floors, along with smoke and water damage throughout.