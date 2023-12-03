SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday morning, Dec. 3, around 5:30 a.m., Syracuse firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant home at 225 Gertrude Street.

When they arrived, crews saw the house had heavy fire blowing out of the boarded-up windows on the first floor.

Firefighters then worked to get the boards off the house to stretch hoses inside. Although the home was known to be vacant, crews did search for possible trapped victims, and none were found.

The fire was brought under control in roughly 20 minutes, according to SFD. Firefighters then searched the home for fire spread and declared the fire out after about 50 minutes.

No civilians or fire personnel were injured, SFD said.

Photos from the fire can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department