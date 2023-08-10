SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters worked to rescue a family dog in a house fire that happened Thursday morning, August 10.

The Syracuse Fire Department (SFD) was sent to 109 Helen Street from the Onondaga County 911 Center, for a report of a possible structure fire at 109 Helen Street at 9:42 a.m.

Firefighters from Station 9, on Shuart Avenue, responded to the two-and-a-half-story fire in just over two minutes, to find a two-family home with thick brown smoke coming from the second floor windows.

SFD transmitted a signal ’99’ as firefighters were alerted by neighbors that although there was no occupants in the house, the family dog was still inside on the floor of the fire.

Firefighters immediately started an aggressive attack to get the fire out and save the dog, facing thick smoke and high heat as they made their way to the second-floor kitchen and extinguished the flames that were beginning to spread to adjacent rooms.

Once they found it, they carried it out to firefighters outside who administered first-aid through a special mask designed for pets to get oxygen.

The dog regained consciousness through the special mask and was later transported to a local emergency vet for further care. There were no injuries reported to civilians or to firefighters.

The fire heavily damaged the kitchen on the second floor of the home, and according to Syracuse Fire Investigators, the fire started on a stovetop in the kitchen.

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage and a total of three occupants — two from the second floor and one from the first — were displaced by this fire. The American Red Cross was assisting them.

The fire was declared out after approximately 20 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene, clearing the building of smoke and products of combustion for over an hour.

A total of 40 fire department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.