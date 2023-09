NYS FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Gun Show wrapped up at the NYS Fairground after going on this weekend, Sept. 16-17.

Gun aficionados gathered, along with dealers, to display and sell all types of makes and models. Vintage weapons were also featured at the show.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Pistol License Unit was on hand to answer questions and get newly purchased firearms registered and permitted.