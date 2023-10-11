Syracuse included in Airbnb's trending holiday destinations of 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been wanting to book a trip for your winter holiday and get out of Central New York, there’s a good chance you could benefit moneywise if you leave because Syracuse has been listed on Airbnb’s trending holiday destinations of 2023.

Airbnb recently released data on the trending destinations for this year’s winter and holiday season and given the nation’s love for college sports, it should come as no surprise that college towns, including Syracuse, topped the trending US destinations list.

“The list of US cities trending this winter might be surprising. However, as Airbnb continues to help disperse travel globally, we’re seeing more people opt for smaller cities and towns, beyond urban centers and traditional tourist spots,” stated Airbnb.

Syracuse is the top trending holiday destination in New York State

Courtesy of Airbnb

According to Airbnb’s map of travel destinations for Holidays 2023, Syracuse is the top destination in New York State to visit.

Although it may be surprising, Syracuse had the highest growth in searches for the winter in New York, making it the top destination for travel.

Airbnb found the top trending cities by calculating the growth in US searches in 2023 through Sept. 15, for checking between Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The study also released the top winter destinations worldwide, with people favoriting locations in the Asia-Pacific and South America, from Osaka, Japan to São Paulo, Brazil.

“From warm-weather destinations in South America to bustling cities in Japan, travelers are seeking memorable stays in every corner of the globe – the perfect way to create those core memories this holiday season,” stated Airbnb.

Top holiday destinations for Americans

“From Oaxaca, Mexico to Nassau, The Bahamas, US travelers are searching for warm weather getaways this winter and holiday season,” stated Airbnb.

The following cities are where US travelers are looking to escape for the winter season based on global searches from Jan. 1 to Sep. 15, 2023:

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Salvador, El Salvador

Oaxaca, Mexico

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Havana, Cuba

La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Nassau, The Bahamas

Cali, Colombia

Culebra, Puerto Rico

São Paulo, Brazil

To find out more about top travel destinations, visit Airbnb’s website.